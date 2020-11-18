Class of 2020: National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala postponed, meet the inductees

If this year is like all the rest, Jana Jae will receive a Christmas card with these words written on the card: “Always your student.”

And the card will be signed by Scott Joss, who will be honored when the National Fiddler Hall of Fame presents its annual gala concert featuring the newest batch of inductees. The event, featuring Kris Kristofferson as a virtual headliner, was scheduled to take place Friday, Nov. 20 at Mabee Center, but, because of a late-breaking postponement due to COVID-19 safety precautions, will instead take place in April of 2021.

Joss is in the 2020 induction class, along with Shoji Tabuchi, Dale Morris and Don Rich. Joss will join his teacher in the National Fiddler Hall of Fame. Oklahoma’s Jae was inducted in 2015 and will be among performers at the 2020 induction gala.

“Jana was my first fiddle teacher and, obviously, the original inspiration that opened the world of music to me these many years ago now,” Joss said. “I always joke with her and say that all the wonderful things that I have been blessed to be part of are ‘all her fault.’”

Jae said Joss was a student of hers in Redding, California, when he was in a fifth grade string class.

“He was a sponge that year,” she said.