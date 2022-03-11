Claremore gun museum hosting Billy Parker book signing

Billy Parker, a recording artist and five-time national country music DJ of the year, will be joined by co-authors John Wooley and Brett Bingham during a Saturday, March 19 book signing for his new autobiography. The signing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J.M Davis Arms & Historical Museum in Claremore.

The title of Parker’s recently released autobiography is “Thanks — Thanks A Lot.” Copies will be available at the signing event for $25.

Born in Tuskegee, Oklahoma, Parker began broadcasting and performing country music while he was a youngster. Later, following stints on several Oklahoma radio stations and a two-year run as the front man for Ernest Tubb’s Texas Troubadours, he was invited to become an on-air personality at Tulsa’s 50,000-watt radio station, KVOO. From there, he continued to land songs on the country music charts even as he was building a national reputation as one of the top DJs in the country.

“Thanks — Thanks A Lot” offers readers an insider’s knowledge of how the recording business and country music radio worked during Parker’s years at the helm of one of the first overnight trucker shows in America, and later as KVOO’s music and operations director. The book also gives rare insights into life on the road with Tubb and the other top-drawer country stars with whom he shared stages and recording studios.

Many of those stars sent enthusiastic comments for inclusion in the book. One of the most enthusiastic was Dolly Parton, who wrote, “Billy Parker will always be one of the greats ... I’m proud that he has this autobiography to really show who he was and is.”

