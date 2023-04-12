The Claremore Community Chorus is presenting its “Sounds of Spring” concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at First United Methodist Church, 1615 N. Hwy 88 in Claremore.
The event is free and no ticket is required. Chorus members are from Rogers County and surrounding counties.
The Claremore Community Chorus was established in 1985 and has given free concerts annually, with the exception of pandemic years.
