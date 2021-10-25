Church Studio, Tulsa Film & Music up for international award

The Church Studio District and the Tulsa Office for Film, Music, Arts & Culture are among the nominees for the 2021 Music Cities Awards, which will be presented Nov. 9.

The awards were created to acknowledge the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social and cultural development in cities and places all around the world.

The Church Studio District, centered around the renovation of the iconic Church Street Studio, has been nominated for Best Use of Music in Real Estate.

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture is up for Best Global Music Office.

More than 120 projects from 21 countries and 5 continents were submitted for consideration.

The awards presentation, which will feature discussions of the projects nominated, will be presented virtually via Zoom. To register for the presentation: musiccitiesevents.com.

Watch Now: Tulsa World Scene

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.