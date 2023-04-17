The inaugural Carney Fest featured a mayoral surprise: G.T. Bynum issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, April 15 as “Teresa Knox Day” in Tulsa.

Knox is the owner of Church Studio, which teamed with Leon Russell’s super fans — the LeonLifers — to present the first Carney Fest celebration outside Church Studio.

The cultural music festival was headlined by Reverend Horton Heat and “Tulsa Sound” queen Ann Bell.

The name of the festival was inspired by Russell’s third studio album, “Carney.” The album was released in 1972, the same year the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Will Rogers High School returned to his hometown and purchased a former church that came to be known as Church Studio.

Said Knox before the festival: “Carney Fest exists to have a live music experience that preserves traditions of Tulsa’s creative history. Our goal is to delight fans, LeonLifers, locals and tourists with delicious food, varied craft offerings and excellent music in an authentic and fun way. The musicality of the neighborhood didn’t come to life until 1972, so we are hoping to capture that ‘70s vibe at a time when analog was king, and a clown, juggler or guitar solo could command your full attention.”

