The cultural music festival was headlined by Reverend Horton Heat and “Tulsa Sound” queen Ann Bell.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Ann Bell and the Tulsa Sound perform during their set for Carney Fest at the Church Studio on Saturday.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Fans dance to Ann Bell and the Tulsa Sound as they perform during their set for Carney Fest at the Church Studio.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
The name of the festival was inspired by Leon Russell’s third studio album, “Carney.” The album was released in 1972, the same year he returned to his hometown and purchased a former church that came to be known as Church Studio.
The cultural music festival was headlined by Reverend Horton Heat and “Tulsa Sound” queen Ann Bell.
The name of the festival was inspired by Russell’s third studio album, “Carney.” The album was released in 1972, the same year the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer from Will Rogers High School returned to his hometown and purchased a former church that came to be known as Church Studio.
Said Knox before the festival: “Carney Fest exists to have a live music experience that preserves traditions of Tulsa’s creative history. Our goal is to delight fans, LeonLifers, locals and tourists with delicious food, varied craft offerings and excellent music in an authentic and fun way. The musicality of the neighborhood didn’t come to life until 1972, so we are hoping to capture that ‘70s vibe at a time when analog was king, and a clown, juggler or guitar solo could command your full attention.”
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
The name of the festival was inspired by Leon Russell’s third studio album, “Carney.” The album was released in 1972, the same year he returned to his hometown and purchased a former church that came to be known as Church Studio.