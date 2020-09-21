 Skip to main content
Church Studio nominated for global award

Church Studio nominated for global award

Leon Russell

The late Leon Russell once owned Church Studio, which has been nominated for a global award. In this file photo, Russell performs at the former Brady Theater in 2002. 

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa’s Church Studio is among nominees in the inaugural Music Cities Awards, a global competition designed to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social and cultural development in cities and places all around the world.

Church Studio, the former recording studio of Leon Russell, is one of three nominees in the category of best use of music in property development/real estate.

The awards also aim to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world.

The ceremony will be held virtually Wednesday, Sept. 23.

