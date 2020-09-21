Church Studio nominated for global award

Tulsa’s Church Studio is among nominees in the inaugural Music Cities Awards, a global competition designed to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social and cultural development in cities and places all around the world.
Church Studio, the former recording studio of Leon Russell, is one of three nominees in the category of best use of music in property development/real estate.
The awards also aim to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world.
The ceremony will be held virtually Wednesday, Sept. 23.
