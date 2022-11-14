Church Studio honors J.J. Cale with new magnolia trees

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passers-by might have noticed the area of East Third Street and South Trenton Avenue just got a whole lot greener. For that, they have Church Studio owner Teresa Knox to thank.

Scene Writer Jimmie Tramel gives the story behind his story about the reopening of the historic Church Studio in Tulsa, which was home to musician Leon Russell at the height of his fame. He and Editor Jason Collington talk about why this matters and what it means to the long history of music in Tulsa.

Restored Church Studio ready to debut 50 years after Leon Russell's purchase

Last week, Knox embarked on a new phase of developing the lots west of Church Studio.

Planters from Southwood Landscape and Garden Center and volunteers gathered on Nov. 3 to plant over 30 trees, including three varieties of magnolia trees, to honor the late Tulsa musician J.J. Cale, a predominant pioneer of the Tulsa Sound alongside Leon Russell, in an homage to his song “Magnolia.”

“It’s really important for J.J. Cale to be recognized, and what better way to do it than with trees?” Knox said. “We’re beautifying the area and extending the Church Studio experience out into our landscape and transforming the Third and Trenton area that we now refer to as Studio Row. People driving by will see all of the beautiful greenery — it’s a botanical archive.”

People are also reading…

The newly transformed lot, called Magnolia Meadow, was once owned by Russell and formerly held the home where Cale lived in the 1970s, Knox said.

Knox acquired the lots west of Church Studio over the past five years. Planting grass and trees on the land was always part of Knox’s vision for the second phase of Church Studio’s development, which will involve building an outdoor performance space. When Knox presented the greenspace idea to her team, Amy Absher, a volunteer and wife of musician Brad Absher, came up with the name “Magnolia Meadow.”

“We knew we wanted to plant evergreen trees including magnolias, but it was Amy’s idea to call the area Magnolia Meadow as a tribute to J.J. Cale and one of his most beloved songs,” Knox said.

The tree-planting project was managed by volunteer Sharon Caskey and planned by Jay Ross, a horticulturist and volunteer. Over 30 trees of three magnolia species were planted in addition to other trees, including the Oklahoma redbud.

“We wanted to make sure that no matter what season it is in Oklahoma, we’ll have a tree that looks beautiful,” Knox said. “We really love those evergreens.”

The addition of Magnolia Meadow represents Church Studio’s continuous effort to honor iconic Tulsa musicians and their legacies, Knox said.

“It’s amazing to be able to celebrate trailblazers like J.J. Cale and Leon Russell — not only the impact they had on our Tulsa community and our history, but the music industry at large,” Knox said.

For more information about Church Studio, visit thechurchstudio.com.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

