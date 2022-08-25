Church Studio a sacred Tulsa music space, now special for wedded couple, too

To those who walked through its doors, 304 S. Trenton Ave. has always felt like a sacred place.

In 1915, the building was Grace M.E. Church, where it provided a space for worship and community.

In 1972, it became Leon Russell’s Church Studio, where like-minded artists congregated and created poignant music that would live on long after them.

In 2016, new owners Teresa Knox and Ivan Acosta purchased the studio with the mission of restoring it to its former glory, honoring Russell’s legacy and providing a space for new artists to build off the Tulsa Sound.

But in July, 304 S. Trenton Ave. served a special new purpose. On the 16th, the landmark transformed into a wedding venue for its first wedding since its renovation. Knox and Acosta’s daughter, Lilliana, married Matthew Mayberry in the Church Studio’s original sanctuary, now the recording studio live room.

“We’ve worked on this property for six years — a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into it to honor Leon Russell’s life and legacy, but also to honor the church and what it meant to this community over 100 years ago,” Knox said. “Tying that all together to our daughter being married here was so special and very emotional.”

Other parties have also taken place at Church Studio (notably, actress Sophia Bush celebrated her wedding reception there).

Sarah Davis of Bee Balanced Events planned the wedding. Though she’d never planned a wedding in a space like Church Studio before, she was thrilled for the opportunity, Davis said.

“The Church Studio is very unique,” Davis said. “It has so many thoughtful aspects to it, from the different species of wood throughout to the original brick, that are absolutely stunning, but they’re also fragile. There were challenges for sure, but it’s such a gorgeous space that I knew I wanted to be apart of it.”

There were talks of having the ceremony in other areas of Church Studio, Davis said, but once she and Lilliana Acosta stood in the recording room, their minds were made up.

“We’d thrown around the idea of doing the ceremony downstairs in the gallery, but when we went up to the recording studio space, we stood in the middle of the room and it just felt peaceful,” Davis said. “We wanted to keep that peaceful, easy feeling.”

Once the venue was decided upon, it was time to make a plan for how the team of wedding planners and floral designers would transform the recording room in order to accommodate a wedding ceremony.

“We had to completely clear the room of all the wires, cords and equipment,” Davis said. “They have top-of-the-line sound equipment available for people to record with — they actually had recording happening the next day — so we had to have a good plan in place for where to store everything. It was amazing to see what it looked like before and after. It was a totally different space.”

Felix Hernandez of Emerald & Olive Floral Design placed elegant floral arrangements throughout Church Studio, including a halo of flowers above where the bride and groom exchanged their vows. Once the room was set up, the ceremony — officiated by the groom’s uncle, Scott Young — took place and the couple were married.

Davis and the team flipped the recording space twice — after the ceremony, they led guests downstairs to the bar area for a cocktail hour and revamped the area into a reception hall. Later, staff led guests downstairs again for cake-cutting and toasts, while staff were busy upstairs flipping the space into a dance floor.

“There were a lot of high-fives given after each flip,” Davis said. “But we did it — it was stunning.”

Though the wedding staff completely converted the recording room space, one of its most special elements remained: Dan Fogelberg’s original Yamaha C7 piano, played by Tulsa Sound pianist Jon Glazer, accompanied by a violinist and vocalist.

“The acoustics gave you got full body chills,” Davis said. “I’ve heard plenty of wedding bands, but there was this whole other aspect to it, because this room was made for it.”

The wedding included plenty of other meaningful touches, including a Tulsa club special as the signature cocktail, a live dance lesson from Lionsroad and Knox’s 1979 Corvette as the getaway car.

“You could see all over Lilliana and Matthew’s faces they were so happy to be surrounded by so many people who love them,” Davis said. “All night long, Lilliana was saying, ‘Everything’s perfect.’”

Hosting her daughter’s wedding at what’s been Knox’s passion project for the past few years was an amazing feeling, Knox said. And although Knox said she may be open to more events like these, she wants the studio’s focus to remain on music and revering Leon Russell’s legacy.

“We are open as a venue for people to rent, but our priority is that, first and foremost, we are a recording studio, and we’re here to support musicians,” Knox said.

For more information about Church Studio, visit thechurchstudio.com.