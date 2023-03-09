Country music artist Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show tour to BOK Center for a Thursday, Oct. 26 performance. Stapleton will appear with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages with a pre-sale starting 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 and continuing through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets during the same time frame as Stapleton’s fan club pre-sale. For Citi pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 10-time ACM Award winner and one of the genre’s most respected and beloved musicians, according to a news release. He was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.