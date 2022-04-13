Cherokee music artists aim to preserve a fading language through multi-genre album

Howard Paden cited statistics that sounded alarming. His tribe is fighting back with a different kind of sound — music.

Paden, Executive Director of the Cherokee Nation Language Department, provided figures about the number of Cherokee language speakers lost in recent years — 119 in 2019, 134 in 2020, 150 in 2021. He said 70 speakers were lost to COVID-19.

Fewer than 2,000 fluent speakers of the Cherokee language remain. Paden said two languages worldwide are “lost” every week. He indicated we are at a crucial time (“we’ve got to turn over every leaf”) when it comes to revitalization of the Cherokee language.

“The Cherokee Nation is pushing as hard as we possibly can with 26 different language programs and projects going on right now,” he said.

A new initiative: Just push play.

Paden was among speakers during a Wednesday news conference at FireThief Productions, where it was announced that Horton Records is partnering with Cherokee filmmaker and creator Jeremy Charles for a compilation album of original songs performed in the Cherokee language.

The album features 12 Cherokee artists performing material from myriad genres, including folk/Americana, country, pop, heavy metal, hip hop and even reggae. The album is expected to be released in time for the 2022 Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend.

Brian Horton of Horton Records opened his portion of the news conference with these words: “How cool is this project?” He said it was a no-brainer for Horton Records to be involved.

Clarence Boyd, representing the Zarrow Families Foundation Commemoration Fund, also spoke glowingly about the album, saying that, as a retired musician and a father of registered Native American children, the project “really spoke to my heart.” Funding for the album was provided by the Zarrow Families Foundation Commemoration Fund.

Charles, who presided over the news conference, said he will probably never be a fluent speaker of the Cherokee language. “But I recognize that as a citizen I have a duty to help, however I can.”

One strategy to keep a language alive is to introduce it to young people, which FireThief Productions has done by way of an animated series created in partnership with the Cherokee Nation and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.

Ideally, the forthcoming album will be a gateway to the Cherokee language for young music consumers and listeners of all ages.

Charles said the Cherokee culture has a rich tradition of gospel. It’s something to be proud of, along with the work being done by the Cherokee Youth Choir.

“But we don’t have anything you hear on the radio, or anything kids would pick up on, and that was kind of the point, so this is why we are here,” he said at the news conference.

Paden referenced the revitalization of an Indigenous Maori language in New Zealand and said a commissioner of Maori language told him “you’re going to have to make it where a kid is be-bopping in your language.” Translation: Carry the language to youths by way of music.

“Wherever our kids are, our language needs to be there, too,” Paden said. “If our kids are in front of the television, our language needs to be there as well. If our kids are on the radio, their language needs to be there too. (And that includes) schools and that sort of thing. We will build a language nest around our kids, and we’ll save our language this way.”

Said contributing artist Lillian Charles: “Music holds a lot of power, so I think it will definitely help this cause.”

Charles, also known as IIA, was among three artists who performed at the news conference and gave attendees a sampling of what they will hear on the album. IIA is a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Carver Middle School and the daughter of Jeremy Charles, the album’s producer. Like fellow performers Zebediah Nofire and Kalyn Fay, she drew applause for acing her time on stage.

Additional artists attended the news conference. Artists who enlisted for album duty are Aaron Hale, Agalisiga Mackey, Austin Markham, Colby Luper, Desi & Cody, Ken Pomeroy Medicine Horse, Monica Taylor and Travis Fite. Those interviewed on site were unanimous in saying it was an honor to take part in the project.

“This is something that really has never been done before,” Markham said. “I’m 22 years old. To be a part of this historic project is surreal.”

Though the album showcases original works, Markham — a Vinita artist making his way in Nashville — released his song in English on an EP last year. With the help of translators, he converted the song to Cherokee for inclusion on the new album.

“To speak another language is very difficult and challenging,” Markham said. “To sing it is totally on another level. So to sing this language in the studio was the hardest thing I have ever done as an artist and a vocalist. It was so challenging. But I am so happy with the song. The song is called ‘Gon’ Be Alright.’ It’s an amazing song about unity and just an uplifting song. It easily resonates with anyone in this room, even if they are not Cherokee, and that was the cool thing, to bring such a universal song to the language for the speakers and for this project.”

Jeremy Charles said some of the album’s artists were familiar with the Cherokee language, and others relied on speakers for help.

“Every single one of these folks have dedicated a large part of their lives advocating for the language and they were so generous in mentoring our artists, which was not easy,” he said. “It’s not easy to translate. It’s not easy to learn when you are not familiar with the language.”

The Cherokee language speakers were introduced (and applauded) at the news conference. Fay thanked them for their patience before performing her song.

Fay said she was honored to be part of the project because she has a grandmother and a grandmother who are Cherokee speakers. She used the word “great” to describe her experiences with translators.

“Thankfully, I already have knowledge about the Cherokee language and speak a little bit of the language,” she said. “I am definitely not fluent by any means, so the process is a little bit better because I already understood Cherokee phonetics. It was a little smoother than it could have been. I had lots of help.”

Maybe the album is making an impact? IIA said she is passionate about learning the Cherokee language.

“Our belief is very simple,” Paden said. “The Cherokee language is so powerful that it becomes very addictive. If we can get that around to (people) and enter their hearts at a very young age, then they will always be connected to who we are as a people.”

The album will be titled "ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ" ("Anvdvnelisgi," pronounced Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi) and translates to “Performers” in English.

“A lot of people are going to hear the Cherokee language in a new context for the first time,” Jeremy Charles said. “I hope 'ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ' will spark an inspiration for Cherokee citizens and artists alike. I imagine people singing along as they blast the album in the car, reading along with the lyrics with their headphones on, and it reinforces that being Cherokee is special, and it’s cool. And I hope projects like this will contribute to the Cherokee Nation’s expansive efforts to preserve the language into the future.”

