Chelsea Cutler show at Cain's Ballroom announced

Chelsea Cutler, photgoraphed during the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival, is coming to Cain's Ballroom in November. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Chelsea Cutler’s When I Close My Eyes Tour will arrive Tuesday, November 15 at Cain’s Ballroom.

She will be joined by guests ayokay and Arden Jones.

Tickets start at $27.50, plus fees. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17 and can be purchased at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com.

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

