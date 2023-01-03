Cheap Trick set concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Cheap Trick, known for hits including “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me," will perform April 28 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Tickets for the show at the Hard Rock Live venue start at $49.50 and go on sale Jan. 6 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or at the box office, 918-384-ROCK.

The band that formed in 1974 includes Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums).

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick released a new album last year, "In Another World." The album’s single “Light Up The Fire” peaked at No. 1 on the Classic Rock Radio chart.

