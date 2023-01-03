 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheap Trick set concert at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Cheap Trick performs

Cheap Trick performs at a 2021 music festival in Las Vegas. 

 John Locher, Associated Press file

Cheap Trick, known for hits including “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me," will perform April 28 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Tickets for the show at the Hard Rock Live venue start at $49.50 and go on sale Jan. 6 at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or at the box office, 918-384-ROCK.

The band that formed in 1974 includes Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums).

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, Cheap Trick released a new album last year, "In Another World." The album’s single “Light Up The Fire” peaked at No. 1 on the Classic Rock Radio chart.

Opinion editor Ginnie Graham joins the podcast to talk about their go-to local restaurants with Grace Wood and Jimmie Tramel. Plus, a discussion classic TV and what's coming up in the Scene section this weekend.
