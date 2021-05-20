Charlie Wilson featured on Fire in Little Africa

The news release said the 21-track Fire in Little Africa collection gets to the truth of what happened May 31 and June 1, 1921. The artists heard on Fire in Little Africa get to the truth through “urgent” songs, recalling stories told and stories lived in hope to usher in a new era for Tulsa as they help the community process this generational trauma through music.

“Fire in Little Africa is a powerful and timely project that provides a platform and outlet for the incredibly talented and thriving music community of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Ethiopia Habtemariam, chairman & CEO of Motown Records, said in the news release.

“Carrying the legacy of the Black Wall Street community, Fire in Little Africa is a body of work filled with purpose and prolific storytelling. I am honored and feel privileged to have Motown Records/Black Forum partner with Dr. View, the Bob Dylan Center and Guthrie Center to release this impactful hip-hop album.”

Habtemariam was referring to Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson, PhD, manager of the Education & Diversity Outreach at the Woody Guthrie Center/Bob Dylan Center and executive producer of Fire in Little Africa.