Charlie Wilson featured on Fire in Little Africa

Charlie Wilson, who has represented the Tulsa music scene since he was a founding member of the GAP Band, will be featured as a guest artist on Fire in Little Africa, a groundbreaking album of original material written and recorded by a collective of Oklahoma hip hop artists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Fire in Little Africa is scheduled to be released May 28 by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with Tulsa’s Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.
In addition to announcing Wilson be a featured artist, Fire in Little Africa also unveiled a track listing and released album art.
“I am honored to be a part of the Fire In Little Africa album featuring the musical contributions of young talented local artists from my hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Wilson said in a news release, adding that the race massacre tragedy has been suppressed for generations.
“Growing up in Tulsa, we named our band, The GAP Band, after Greenwood, Archer and Pine Streets, the wealthiest and most successful African American community in the United States in the early 20th century. I am proud to see a new generation of talented Tulsans continue to tell the story of our ancestors. They are opening the door for many generations to come by shedding light not only on the race massacre but the excellence of the Black Wall Street and Greenwood community.”
The news release said the 21-track Fire in Little Africa collection gets to the truth of what happened May 31 and June 1, 1921. The artists heard on Fire in Little Africa get to the truth through “urgent” songs, recalling stories told and stories lived in hope to usher in a new era for Tulsa as they help the community process this generational trauma through music.
“Fire in Little Africa is a powerful and timely project that provides a platform and outlet for the incredibly talented and thriving music community of Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Ethiopia Habtemariam, chairman & CEO of Motown Records, said in the news release.
“Carrying the legacy of the Black Wall Street community, Fire in Little Africa is a body of work filled with purpose and prolific storytelling. I am honored and feel privileged to have Motown Records/Black Forum partner with Dr. View, the Bob Dylan Center and Guthrie Center to release this impactful hip-hop album.”
Habtemariam was referring to Stevie “Dr. View” Johnson, PhD, manager of the Education & Diversity Outreach at the Woody Guthrie Center/Bob Dylan Center and executive producer of Fire in Little Africa.
Said Johnson: “Fire in Little Africa has evolved into a communal hip hop movement and we’re excited that we get to share the flavor, history and legacy of Black Wall Street with the world, in collaboration with the amazing leadership of the Motown/Black Forum family. We’re grateful for Ethiopia’s foresight in providing us an opportunity to share our important stories with the world. There are Black Wall Streets across the diaspora and we unequivocally know that Fire in Little Africa will inspire many people. In the words of Steph Simon, ‘everything is us.’”
FIRE IN LITTLE AFRICA TRACK LIST
1, Elevator. 2, City of Dreams. 3, Shining. 4, Descendants. 5, Regardless. 6, Party Plane (featuring Charlie Wilson). 7, Been Through It All. 8, Drowning. 9, Our World. 10, Top Down. 11, Cream of the Crop. 12, 918 Thug Town Skit. 13, Watchu On. 14, P.O.D. 15, Reparations. 16, P.O.D. Pt. II. 17, Raw Cocaine. 18, The Rain. 19, North Tulsa Got Something to Say. 20, Brunch at the Brady. 21. Young & Free.