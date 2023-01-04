Charlie Redd pays tribute to Tulsa with 'Tulsa Hills' song, video

Charlie Redd relocated from Austin to Tulsa in 1998.

He’s still making music here, so he apparently digs Tulsa.

Watch the video for his new song and you’ll have no doubt.

The song is “Tulsa Hills.” A video premiere will be part of Redd’s birthday bash concert event 8 p.m. Saturday at Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks.

Redd said during a phone interview that he has always kind of wanted to write a song about Tulsa.

“A lot of people misconstrue that Oklahoma, especially Tulsa, is flat,” he said. “But my experience driving around town is that it is really hilly. There are a lot of hills in Tulsa ... some major hills. I thought it would be a cool hook, Tulsa hills.”

Redd enlisted Mort “The Westside Wizard” Johnson to create a video for the song. Born and raised in Tulsa, Johnson’s animated video doubles as an ultimate Tulsa “easter egg” hunt. How many Tulsa landmarks and businesses can you identify?

“You can’t watch the video just one time,” Redd said. “You have to watch it over and over so you can see everything that is in it. You catch something different that you didn’t see (before) every time you watch it.”

Johnson included 130 Tulsa-specific visuals in the video.

“I thought we would do a lot less, maybe like 40 or 50 or something like that,” he said. “Then, as I was animating it, I was putting it together and I thought it was going to be kind of boring. There were long gaps between everything you see.”

Solution: Let’s see how many Tulsa “things” I can get in this video.

“I ended up making a spreadsheet, just filling it up with everything I could think of in town,” he said. “There is actually more on the spreadsheet that we didn’t get to (use in the video). We ran out of room.”

The 130 number is a ballpark figure, according to Johnson, who included an actual ballpark (ONEOK Field) in the video. Iconic Tulsa landmarks like Cain’s Ballroom, Black Wall Street, the Golden Driller (wearing a KMOD shirt) and the Admiral Twin of course are in the video. There’s a cowboy on one of the screens at the Admiral Twin. Johnson meant it as homage to the rope trick films Will Rogers starred in during the silent movie era.

Speaking of movies, The Outsiders House (greasers are striking a familiar pose) — and the TV station from the filmed-in-Tulsa movie “UHF” are part of the landscape in the video. An airplane plane at the end is a tip of the hat to Amelia Earhart’s history in Tulsa.

All of the above is an example of what happens when you let people with local intel take the reins on a Tulsa-centric project. Hey, is that Zingo from Bell’s Amusement Park in the background near the end of the video?

“I threw in a few things that aren’t really here anymore,” Johnson said. “I missed them, so I put them in there.”

Johnson sprinkled some personal easter eggs in the video. A sign in the video points the way to Berryhill, where he was a student.

“I’ve been interested in making cartoons since I was in high school,” he said. “I took an animation class at Tulsa Tech and that’s the extent of my formal education. The rest of it is self-taught.” (Tulsa Tech is in the video, too.)

A mix of live action and animation, the video has a “Sesame Street” vibe. Mission accomplished: Redd has been watching baby-friendly animated programs because he has a young son, Denver. Redd concluded a “Tulsa Time” video would connect with kids if it was animated. He said Denver loves it.

“He could crush his finger in the door and I will put that video on and he will stop crying and all his attention is on that video,” Redd said. “He has seen it over 100 times. ... (But) it’s a good way to connect with kids so they can enjoy it, too. The next thing you know they will start dancing and singing the song and that song will live on a little longer.”

The video begins with Redd and his family at the Center of the Universe.

“That’s kind of the only direction I threw in,” Redd said. “Everything else is Mort’s.”

In the background of the Center of the Universe scene are fellow Tulsa music artists Paul Benjaman and Jesse Aycock. Animated versions of Redd, Benjaman and Aycock then travel by car over the Tulsa hills mentioned in the song. That’s where the fun begins of trying to spot all the visual goodies. The cruise lasts more than four minutes, including a “live” segment in the middle, and the video is capped by a Route 66 trek to Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios. Rocket ride, anyone?

It’s fitting that Redd’s partner in the video venture has music in his DNA. Johnson is among grandchildren of Bill Davis, a Tulsa Sound music figure — the king of blue-eyed soul — who died in 2018.

“Mort, he really worked hard at it,” Redd said. “Really cool guy. I love that, out of this project, I gained another friend.”

Oklahoma City is mentioned in the lyrics of “Tulsa Hills.” It was Redd’s way of giving a shout-out to all of Oklahoma.

Told that the video seems like a love letter to Tulsa, Johnson said, “That was the whole plan. That was the hope.”

Said Redd, “That’s what I get all the time is it’s a love letter to Tulsa and I’m OK with that. That’s a big compliment for the song is it sounds like a love letter to the town. If that’s how it is perceived, that’s better than what I imagined.”