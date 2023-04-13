Grammy award winning artist, Chance The Rapper, will be headlining a free concert held at the University of Oklahoma's Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

The concert is set for April 29 and is organized by the faith-based student organization FTS, a news release states.

Artists such as "Kari Jobe, and Chandler Moore, as well as a message from Evangelist Nick Hall," will be featured alongside the rapper, the release continues.

"There will be prayer, worship, repentance, and revival as God moves through the hearts of the next generation," the release adds.

The event is open to the public with free tickets available at FTS-23.com.