Celebrating freedom: Tulsa's Juneteenth festivities honor Black history, music, culture

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of all enslaved people in the United States in 1865.

This celebration is the longest-running African American holiday and is centered on freedom in every sense of the word, said Lindsey Corbitt, event producer for the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival.

“For us at Tulsa Juneteenth, freedom goes into all aspects of life — you should be free in all that you do and be free to be who you are,” Corbitt said. “We want to offer people different perspectives of what freedom is, while also focusing on our arts, our culture and all the different things African Americans bring to this melting pot in the U.S.”

There is no shortage of events in Tulsa this year to commemorate the celebration of Juneteenth. From the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival to the Dr. Leon Rollerson Annual Juneteenth Celebration, people from all backgrounds and walks of life are invited to attend these events and celebrate what it means to be free.

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival

For its eighth year, the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will span three days: Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 18. The celebration — which is free to enter — will include live musical performances, art exhibits, vendors, food, classes and workshops, all within the historic Greenwood District in downtown Tulsa.

Thursday, June 16

Juneteenth festivities will kick off on Thursday evening with a block party from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The party will include performances from artists like Quentin Marcellis, Kode Ransom and more on Greenwood Avenue. Guests can enjoy goods from local vendors and food trucks as they listen to the music.

“We really want to highlight local talent so we can show people that these are the artists they should be looking at,” Corbitt said. “We love being able to celebrate with them and giving them a stage to showcase their talent.”

Starting on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. (and continuing on Friday and Saturday), an art exhibit, “Wide Eyed Wonders,” will be open to the public at the Zarrow Center for Arts and Education. The exhibit will feature visual artists and creative workshops.

“It’s really about being free to think about different things and expand your imagination beyond what you see daily,” Corbitt said.

Friday, June 17

Over at the OSU-Tulsa campus downtown, the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will host a homeowner’s workshop from 3 to 6 p.m. to help empower future or current homeowners with information and resources related to housing.

“It’s information from realtors, banks and other organizations who offer things to homeowners or someone who’s looking to buy a home,” Corbitt said. “If we can bring more knowledge to people in our community and make a bigger impact, then that’s exactly what we want to do.”

From 5 to 9 p.m., a variety of musical acts will perform, including artists like DJ View, Tea Rush and the Wise Men.

At 9:10 p.m., head to the main stage to watch one of the festival’s headliners, Con Funk Shun. The group is known for their funky R&B sound and songs such as like ‘Ffun,’ ‘Straight From The Heart,’ and ‘Love’s Train,’ which was recently covered by Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic.

Saturday, June 18

Celebrations will begin bright and early on Saturday with a sunrise run from 5:30-7 a.m. at Guthrie Green.

Guests can head back to Guthrie Green at 8 a.m. for a wellness experience called “I Am Here,” presented by Native Creative. The experience will consist of affirmations, journaling, guided meditation, breathwork, yoga, tai chi and more.

“We want to show people how they can remain healthy mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally in their bodies,” Corbitt said. “The whole goal is to become present in who you are in that moment — enjoying those moments and treating yourself well within them.”

Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their families to the celebrations. Tulsa Juneteenth has organized a kids zone within the festival, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Kids can enjoy live musical performances, food, a shootout basketball challenge, a three-on-three basketball tournament, jump roping, and the Tulsa Juneteenth Buck Down, a majorette dance showcase. TTCU Federal Credit Union will also hand out $50 vouchers to teenagers at the event for them to create their own bank accounts.

“Kids are a big part of our community and our future, so we wanted to put together an area where they can gather and feel like they have a part of the festival for themselves,” Corbitt said. “We’re trying to continue with our initiative of promoting a healthy lifestyle, so this experience is centered around that mindset — the growth of children and pouring into them as much as possible.”

On Saturday evening, the festival will feature more musical performances from artists like Omaley B, the Soul Cool Band and others. At 9:10 p.m., the festival’s second headliner, Dru Hill, will head to the stage to perform hits like “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Beauty.”

“The goal of this festival is to foster a sense of community,” Corbitt said. “The more people who can gather and celebrate safely in a fun environment together, the better.”

For more information on the Tulsa Juneteenth Festival, to donate or to sign up for a VIP festival experience, visit tulsajuneteenth.org.

Some events may require advance registration. To sign up, search “Tulsa Juneteenth Festival” on eventbrite.com.

Greenwood Cultural Center

Leon Rollerson, an Oklahoma jazz musician and entrepreneur, is producing a Juneteenth celebration at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at the Greenwood Cultural Center. The event will be hosted by Brandy Hammons and former City Council member Joe Williams.

“This event is going to be something very special,” Rollerson said.

Events include the Juneteenth Celebration of Oklahoma, the Greenwood Cultural Center Recognition, Dr. Leon Rollerson Annual Juneteenth Celebration (the longest-running Juneteenth celebration in Tulsa), the Dr. Leon Rollerson Diamond Awards and a fundraiser for the medical treatment for Rollerson.

The event is designed to recognize musicians, educators, veterans and other important figures who have contributed to Black history in Tulsa, said Victoria Ellington, president of the Juneteenth Celebration of Oklahoma.

Rollerson said he wanted to especially honor the individuals who helped make Tulsa’s Black Wall Street area famous, as well as musicians who developed the musical style known as the “Tulsa Sound.”

Among the many honored will be Ronnie and Robert Wilson of the GAP Band, former senator Maxine Horner, who designed the Jazz Hall of Fame and authored several state bills to support minority communities in Oklahoma, and former state representative Don Ross, who pioneered the creation of the Greenwood Cultural Center.

For more information, visit rollersonproductions.com or email leonrollerson@gmail.com

