A news release issued in advance of Casting Crowns' Thursday concert at the Admiral Twin Drive-In said the band will donate $800 to go toward to-go meals at the Salvation Army's Center of Hope. The Salvation Army’s local homeless shelter had to alter its community meal to grab-and-go to promote social distancing due to COVID-19.
There's a bigger picture: Awakening Events and Altrua Healthshare are teaming up with The Salvation Army to support Americans in need during the pandemic. A drive-in concert tour recently kicked-off and Awakening Events’ combined $46,000 donation across all 58 tour stops will support the Salvation Army’s basic human needs programs to aid individuals and families facing long-term impacts from COVID-19.
“The Salvation Army is deeply committed to meeting human needs by providing hope to millions of Americans each year,” Dan Fife, president of Awakening Events, said in a news release. “We’re honored to support their efforts to provide food, shelter, counseling, financial assistance and spiritual support to individuals and families in need during these difficult times.”
The release said the contribution to the local community is a longtime dream by TobyMac and Awakening Events. Tour partnerships with KLOVE Radio and Altrua HealthShare help make it possible.
To learn more about the Salvation Army’s programs in Green Country, visit www.salarmytulsa.org.