Casting Crowns announces 'drive-in' concert at Fair Meadows

The Grammy-winning Christian group Casting Crowns is continuing to adapt to the COVID-19 age by launching a “night under the stars” series of live drive-in concerts. Among tour dates is a 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 show on the Fair Meadows infield at Tulsa’s Expo Square.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 19. Casting Crowns also will perform March 28 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

For tickets and information, go to castingcrowns.com. All COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be followed.

Casting Crowns performed a live concert at the Admiral Twin Drive-In in July of 2020.

