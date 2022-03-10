 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casii Stephan releases 'Already Gone' single

Casii Stephan

Casii Stephan has released a new single.

Casii Stephan, chosen to be in a delegation of music artists representing Tulsa at SXSW, has released a new single.

“Already Gone” is a rock anthem against domestic abuse.

“This song was written after I read a book, and the prologue just punched me in the gut,” Stephan said.

“It was a story of a boy convincing a girl that suicide was a way to prove her love. It was also the author’s way of showing the start of how this boy turns into a cult leader. I just couldn’t handle the way this prologue ended. The girl killed herself and the boy walked away.”

Stephan decided to write her own ending — one where the girl realized how mush she’s being manipulated and she’s “already gone.”

“I know in real life leaving an abusive relationship isn’t easy as this song makes it feel, but I just needed to write this for my own sanity,” she said. “It’s a hype song for someone to leave the relationship or the song you can play when you’re finally gone. And, for the record, I hate ‘Romeo and Juliet’ for this reason. Juliet should have lived and realized she was worth more. Suicide isn’t romantic, and physical abuse isn’t passion.”

