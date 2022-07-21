Casii Stephan kicking off new tour at Mercury Lounge

“Trust Fall” is a downtempo, moody, pop rock single. Said Stephan in a news release: “When you know how badly it can hurt to have your heart broken and you still open yourself up to love and trust someone, it can be one of the bravest things you can do. That’s what this song is all about -- learning to love again when it’s easier to keep your walls up.” Stephan has been profiled by the likes Billboard and Parade Magazine and has performed at SXSW. She was recently named as one of NPR’s Slingshot Artists to watch in 2022.