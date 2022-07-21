 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casii Stephan kicking off new tour at Mercury Lounge

  • Updated
Casii Stephan

Tulsa-based music artist Casii Stephan is unleashing a new single and a new tour. Tony Li

 Jimmie Tramel

Tulsa-based music artist Casii Stephan is releasing a new single (“Trust Fall”) and will launch a new tour with a Wednesday, July 27 show at Mercury Lounge.

“Trust Fall” is a downtempo, moody, pop rock single. Said Stephan in a news release: “When you know how badly it can hurt to have your heart broken and you still open yourself up to love and trust someone, it can be one of the bravest things you can do. That’s what this song is all about -- learning to love again when it’s easier to keep your walls up.” Stephan has been profiled by the likes Billboard and Parade Magazine and has performed at SXSW. She was recently named as one of NPR’s Slingshot Artists to watch in 2022.

Originally from Minnesota, Stephan grew up shy and afraid of her voice until she started writing songs on a family piano in South St. Paul when she was 16.

In music, Stephan discovered something extraordinary that allowed her to transcend everyday life and find a deeper sense of self. She moved to Tulsa in 2014 with the intent to give up her pursuit of a music career. However, with encouragement from a friend, she continued her journey and started releasing music.

Stephan co-founded a female-fronted festival (MisFEST) in Tulsa that gained recognition locally and nationally.

