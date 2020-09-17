Carrie Underwood wows, wins at ACM Awards

Checotah’s Carrie Underwood was a winner and a show-stealer during the Academy of Country Music Awards.
For the first time in the 55-year history of the awards, there was a tie in voting for Entertainer of the Year. Underwood shared the award with Thomas Rhett. It was her third win, giving her more triumphs in the category than any female.
If there was an award for entertainer of the night, that also might have gone to Underwood, who wowed viewers and other country music artists when she honored female members of the Grand Ole Opry by performing a medley of their songs, including Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing,” Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia,” and Dolly Parton’s “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That.”
Mandrell tweeted a video clip of Underwood singing her song and said “What an incredible performance! Thank you Carrie Underwood and ACM Awards for this wonderful tribute!”
Rising country artist Carly Pearce, after hearing Underwood's medley, tweeted, "Umm, Carrie Underwood, you are GOALS. That last note, the whole entire tribute ... thank you for always being so true to country music and the amazing Opry."
During a backstage interview (a video clip was posted to ACM's Twitter account), Underwood said, "This is just such an unbelievable night. It was an honor for me in so many ways. I got to honor some of my heroes and of course walked away with one of these (an entertainer of the year trophy), so it was a great night."
Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton captured single of the year honors for the first time with the song “God’s Country.” During the awards show, he partnered with Gwen Stefani to perform their latest single, “Happy Anywhere.”
Keith Urban hosted the show and venues included three Nashville locales, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
The show began with entertainer of the year candidates performing a medley of hits. The nominees were Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Rhett and Underwood, who sang “Before He Cheats.”
From the Opry House, Trisha Yearwood performed “I’ll Carry You Home” from her album Every Girl during an “in memoriam” segment of the show to acknowledge country music figures who have passed away.
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Byron Berline lost hundreds of instruments when a fire destroyed his Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie. Said Berline: “There are some hurdles in life. It depends on how you want to approach them. You can either fall down and not get up, or you can keep running until you finish.”
Released 40 years ago, "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma" was a life-changing song for David Frizzell and Shelly West. Frizzell said record labels rejected the song, but it got a boost because it was chosen for the "Any Which Way You Can" soundtrack.
At the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, there won't be fake fans, canned applause or pre-taped acceptance speeches. Here's a look at what to expect.
Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. For the first time, there was a tie in entertainer of the year voting. Underwood and Thomas Rhett were co-winners. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey