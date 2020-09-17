Carrie Underwood wows, wins at ACM Awards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Checotah’s Carrie Underwood was a winner and a show-stealer during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

For the first time in the 55-year history of the awards, there was a tie in voting for Entertainer of the Year. Underwood shared the award with Thomas Rhett. It was her third win, giving her more triumphs in the category than any female.

If there was an award for entertainer of the night, that also might have gone to Underwood, who wowed viewers and other country music artists when she honored female members of the Grand Ole Opry by performing a medley of their songs, including Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing,” Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia,” and Dolly Parton’s “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That.”

Mandrell tweeted a video clip of Underwood singing her song and said “What an incredible performance! Thank you Carrie Underwood and ACM Awards for this wonderful tribute!”