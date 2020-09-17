 Skip to main content
Carrie Underwood wows, wins at ACM Awards

2020 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. For the first time, there was a tie in entertainer of the year voting. Underwood and Thomas Rhett were co-winners. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

 AP

Checotah’s Carrie Underwood was a winner and a show-stealer during the Academy of Country Music Awards.

For the first time in the 55-year history of the awards, there was a tie in voting for Entertainer of the Year. Underwood shared the award with Thomas Rhett. It was her third win, giving her more triumphs in the category than any female.

If there was an award for entertainer of the night, that also might have gone to Underwood, who wowed viewers and other country music artists when she honored female members of the Grand Ole Opry by performing a medley of their songs, including Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing,” Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia,” and Dolly Parton’s “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That.”

Mandrell tweeted a video clip of Underwood singing her song and said “What an incredible performance! Thank you Carrie Underwood and ACM Awards for this wonderful tribute!”

Rising country artist Carly Pearce, after hearing Underwood's medley, tweeted, "Umm, Carrie Underwood, you are GOALS. That last note, the whole entire tribute ... thank you for always being so true to country music and the amazing Opry."

During a backstage interview (a video clip was posted to ACM's Twitter account), Underwood said, "This is just such an unbelievable night. It was an honor for me in so many ways. I got to honor some of my heroes and of course walked away with one of these (an entertainer of the year trophy), so it was a great night."

Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton captured single of the year honors for the first time with the song “God’s Country.” During the awards show, he partnered with Gwen Stefani to perform their latest single, “Happy Anywhere.”

Keith Urban hosted the show and venues included three Nashville locales, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

The show began with entertainer of the year candidates performing a medley of hits. The nominees were Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Rhett and Underwood, who sang “Before He Cheats.”

From the Opry House, Trisha Yearwood performed “I’ll Carry You Home” from her album Every Girl during an “in memoriam” segment of the show to acknowledge country music figures who have passed away.

Jimmie Tramel

918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

ACM Award winners

Among winners at the 55th annual ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the year: Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett.

Female artist of the year: Maren Morris

Male artist of the year: Luke Combs

Duo of the year: Dan + Shay

Group of the year: Old Dominion

New female artist of the year: Tenille Townes

New male artist of the year: Riley Green

Album of the year: What You See is What You Get, Luke Combs

Single of the year: God’s Country, Blake Shelton

Song of the year: One Man Band, Old Dominion

Video of the year: Remember You Young, Thomas Rhett

Music event of the year: Fooled Around and Fell in Love, multiple artists

Songwriter of the year: Hillary Lindsey

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

