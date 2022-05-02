 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrie Underwood teams up with Axl Rose at festival

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood partnered with GNR vocalist Axl Rose for two songs during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. Jeff Johnson

 Jimmie Tramel

Checotah meets Paradise City?

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood of Checotah was joined by surprise guest from the rock music world during her headlining set Saturday at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California.

The guest was Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose. Underwood began singing “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” late in her set and she paused to say “Welcome to the greatest night of my life! Give it up for Axl Rose!”

The crowd roared when Rose walked on stage. He finished “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” with Underwood and they also collaborated on another GNR classic, “Paradise City.”

To see a video, go here.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

