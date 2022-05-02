Carrie Underwood teams up with Axl Rose at festival

Checotah meets Paradise City?
Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood of Checotah was joined by surprise guest from the rock music world during her headlining set Saturday at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California.
The guest was Guns N’ Roses vocalist Axl Rose. Underwood began singing “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” late in her set and she paused to say “Welcome to the greatest night of my life! Give it up for Axl Rose!”
The crowd roared when Rose walked on stage. He finished “Sweet Child ‘O Mine” with Underwood and they also collaborated on another GNR classic, “Paradise City.”
To see a video, go here.