Carrie Underwood talks family, hometown before Halloween tour stop in Tulsa

Who’s throwing the biggest Halloween party in Tulsa? How about Carrie Underwood and thousands of her fans at the BOK Center.

The country music superstar from Checotah is touring in support of a new album. The tour includes a return to her home state for an Oct. 31 show in downtown Tulsa.

Underwood, an eight-time Grammy winner who will be among performers at the 56th annual CMA Awards Nov. 9 in Nashville, began the tour Oct. 15 with a sold-out show in Greenville, South Carolina. Jimmie Allen is her guest on the tour.

One dollar from each tour ticket sold will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. The foundation also builds custom smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Underwood took part in an email Q&A before the Tulsa tour stop:

Checotah is close enough to Tulsa to be a “hometown” show for you. Are hometown shows different for you in any way?

“I definitely consider Tulsa a ‘hometown’ show for me! I always look forward to any time I get to perform in Oklahoma, but even moreso when I get to bring a new tour to Tulsa. I think everyone is going to love the Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”

I would think the ticket requests from friends and family would be substantial.

“Of course, there are more friends and family requests when we come to town, but it’s not too crazy. And, of course, I’m always happy to see those familiar faces in the audience!”

The last time you came through Tulsa, your mom was a surprise performer. Did you have to persuade her to do that — and do you have any surprises this time around?

“Having my mom onstage to perform ‘The Champion’ with me last tour was so much fun for both of us. I mean, who gets to perform on an arena stage with their mom? This stage production is pretty complex this time around, so we won’t be recreating that moment exactly ... but you never know what might happen!”

The show is on Halloween. Hopefully you get to spend some trick-or-treat time with your children even though you’re on tour?

“I’ll get to spend a couple of days leading up to Halloween with my boys at home, so we’ll get to have some fun that weekend. They are both in school during this tour, so they won’t be out with us on the road as much, but they’ll still get to visit and we come through Nashville a lot between shows on this tour so I can see them as much as possible.”

Because the show is on Halloween, are you encouraging fans to come in costume?

“I would love that! Halloween is always a lot of fun, and this show is all about a good time.”

What was your favorite or best Halloween costume when you were growing up in Checotah (and why)?

“I think I was actually the Easter Bunny for one Halloween. I couldn’t tell you where that came from — maybe we already had the costume?”

Now that “Denim & Rhinestones” has been out for a few months, how do you feel about it?

“‘Denim & Rhinestones’ was one of my favorite albums to write and record — we really had such a great time in the process. I think a lot of that was getting to actually work together in a room after two-plus years of virtual sessions and working apart. We’ve been lucky to be able to create music through this crazy time, but it’s made me appreciate the experience of being back in-person for things. I also love performing the new music on tour — every song on the album is represented in some way in the show.”

“Ghost Story” was a single on the album and, of course, a song with that title is ideal for a Halloween show. What would you like to say about the song?

“I love ‘Ghost Story’ and it’s another fun one to perform on stage in the show. We do take some inspiration from the video, which also makes a great moment.”

You’ve performed Guns N’ Roses songs before. “Welcome to the Jungle” has been on your tour set list so far. What would you want to say about that — and performing alongside Axl Rose at Stagecoach this year?

“I feel like I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses on and off stage all my life, I love their music so much. And, of course, getting to bring Axl onstage during my Stagecoach set was a lifelong dream come true — and then getting to perform with the band not once but twice this summer in the UK? I am beyond thrilled.”

Let’s wrap up by getting back to your roots: In what way will Checotah always be part of you?

“I’ve always said that I can really sleep when I’m in Checotah. There’s something about being there, where I grew up, that just allows me to go back to that time when life was simple and good and just become Little Carrie again. I’m so grateful for every opportunity that has come my way, and that was where it all began.”