Carrie Underwood will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel — Carrie’s Country — in June.

The channel, curated and presented by the country music star from Checotah, will highlight her friends, favorites and influences — new and classic country, workout hits, gospel and beyond. In addition to Underwood’s own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music ranging from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and The Rolling Stones, according to a news release.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” Underwood said in the news release. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

Stories about Underwood’s music, her record-breaking career and life on the road will also be shared on the channel.

“Carrie Underwood is one of country music’s biggest and most multi-faceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SiriusXM channel is truly special,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, said. “Carrie’s Country will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel’s programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers.”

The channel’s original programming will include monthly themed shows, morning workout and late-night hard-rock blocks, as well as “Savior Sunday” — a full day of inspirational music including Carrie’s own gospel catalogue, country titles and more music close to her heart.

In “Find Your Path” programming (named for her bestselling lifestyle book) on the channel, Underwood and her fitness trainer will share advice, helpful strategies, healthy habits and more.

The news release also said she will invite friends, peers and fans to “Take the Wheel” as special guest DJs.

In another regular feature of the channel, inspired by her ongoing Las Vegas residency (Reflection), Underwood will look back at career milestones and memories, all set to the songs that make up the soundtrack to her life. She’ll introduce listeners to her band members, touring crew and characters who make up her touring family.

Underwood is relaunching her Las Vegas residency in June.