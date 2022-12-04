 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrie Underwood shares favorite Christmas memory

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood returned to her home state for a Halloween concert at BOK Center earlier this fall.

There were some skeptics before it opened about how downtown Tulsa couldn't support a giant arena, but nearly 15 years later, the BOK Center brought many memorable shows and events.

She knew she was on familiar turf when, between songs, she said “howdy” and got the expected response.

“There are some places where I say ‘howdy’ and everybody just looks at me, but you say it back,” Underwood said.

In an email interview prior to the show, Underwood was asked if she had a favorite Halloween costume from her childhood. “I think I was actually the Easter Bunny for one Halloween,” she said. “I couldn’t tell you where that came from — maybe we already had the costume?”

Let’s skip from Halloween — and Easter — to another holiday.

We asked Underwood for her favorite Christmas memory of growing up in Checotah. Here's what she told us:

Singing the inspirational Christmas songs I love so much is still one of my favorite holiday memories. Those times singing in church were the heart of my Christmas album "My Gift" and my album of gospel hymns, "My Savior."

