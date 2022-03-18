Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood has released a new single, “Ghost Story,” and a lyric video for the cinematic track.

Written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia and co-produced by David Garcia and Underwood, Underwood describes “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

“Ghost Story” is the newest collaboration between Underwood and Garcia, having co-produced her critically-acclaimed 2018 release, “Cry Pretty,” which marked the first time Underwood produced her own album. Garcia and Underwood also co-produced Underwood’s 2021 album of gospel hymns, “My Savior.”

Underwood and Lindsey have collaborated on a string of hits, including “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “So Small,” “Last Name,” “Smoke Break,” “Church Bells” and “Cry Pretty.” Kear co-wrote Underwood’s signature hits, “Before He Cheats” and “Blown Away,” and co-wrote “Two Black Cadillacs” with Underwood and Lindsey.

“‘Ghost Story’ is a thrilling, dramatic song that David, Hillary and Josh wrote for me,” says Underwood. “They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well, and from the first time I heard it I knew I had to record it. I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of ‘Ghost Story.’ It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”

