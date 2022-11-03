 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carrie Underwood performing when CMT Awards makes Moody Center debut in Austin

  • Updated
  • 0
Carrie Underwood at BOK

Carrie Underwood performed Monday at BOK Center.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

Carrie Underwood, who performed at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Halloween, is the first artist to be confirmed as a performer for the 2023 CMT Music Awards. She is the winningest artist in CMT history with a total of 25 trophies.

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a fun and exaggerated look at the life of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The movie becomes available for free streaming Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.

The country’s only entirely fan-voted awards will air Sunday, April 2 on CBS and can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

Austin, Texas’ new Moody Center will host the CMT Awards for the first time. Kelsea Ballerini will co-host for the third consecutive year.

Underwood’s newest single is “Hate My Heart.” The single and video are out now. She is on a 43-city arena tour that kicked off Oct. 15 and continues through spring 2023.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lupita Nyong’o to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert