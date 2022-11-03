Carrie Underwood performing when CMT Awards makes Moody Center debut in Austin

Carrie Underwood, who performed at Tulsa’s BOK Center on Halloween, is the first artist to be confirmed as a performer for the 2023 CMT Music Awards. She is the winningest artist in CMT history with a total of 25 trophies.

The country’s only entirely fan-voted awards will air Sunday, April 2 on CBS and can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

Austin, Texas’ new Moody Center will host the CMT Awards for the first time. Kelsea Ballerini will co-host for the third consecutive year.

Underwood’s newest single is “Hate My Heart.” The single and video are out now. She is on a 43-city arena tour that kicked off Oct. 15 and continues through spring 2023.