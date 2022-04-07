Carrie Underwood performing, Judds reuniting on CMT Music Awards

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood, fresh off winning an eighth career Grammy, will be among performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville 7 p.m. Monday, April 11 on CBS.

Underwood, the most decorated artist in CMT Music Awards history with 23 wins, will deliver a new performance from the Resorts World Theatre, home of her Las Vegas residency.

Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You” video with Jason Aldean is among five video of the year finalists along with Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my hometown” featuring Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All,” Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t” and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never.”

On the morning of the show, the finalist list will be narrowed down to the top three, with voting continuing through the live show. Underwood is competing for her fourth consecutive win in the category.

Tulsa’s Paul Klein, frontman for the pop/rock trio LANY, is a first-time CMT Music Awards nominee. He and Ballerini were nominated for CMT performance of the year, courtesy of their collaboration on “I Quit Drinking” from last year’s awards show.

CMT recently announced The Judds will reunite for the first time in more than two decades during the 2022 awards show, hosted by Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie.

The Judds will perform “Love Can Build A Bridge” with Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame as their background, a nod to the duo’s upcoming 2022 induction.

