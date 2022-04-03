Carrie Underwood performing at Grammy Awards

Oklahoma country music star Carrie Underwood will be a nominee and a performer at the 64th Grammy Awards, which will air live on CBS 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner from Checotah, earned nominations for best country duo/group performance (“If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean) and best roots gospel album (“My Savior”).

Among other Grammy nominees with Oklahoma connections:

The Kings of Leon song “The Bandit” was nominated for best rock song. Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill are the songwriters. Caleb, Jared and Nathan are brothers who grew up in Oklahoma and Tennessee. Matthew is a cousin from Mississippi.

Tulsa-born St. Vincent (Annie Clark) was nominated for best alternative music album (“Daddy’s Home”).

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite were nominated for best traditional blues album for “100 Years of Blues.”

Born in California, Bishop grew up on a farm in Iowa before his family moved to Tulsa when he was 10. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band in 2015 and was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. His song “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” (with Mickey Thomas on vocals) reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976.

The Bob Dylan Center will open next month in Tulsa. “Girl from the North Country” was nominated for best musical theater album. Dylan, composer and lyricist, included the song “Girl from the North Country” on his second album and he re-recorded it as a duet with Johnny Cash for use on his “Nashville Skyline” album.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.