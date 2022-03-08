Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean collaborate for ACM single of the year

Oklahoma music artist Carrie Underwood was a winner at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Underwood teamed with Jason Aldean to win single of the year for “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Miranda Lambert was named entertainer of the year. Carly Pearce, coming soon to Hard Rock Live, won female artist of the year and Chris Stapleton won male artist of the year.
