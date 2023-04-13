Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood will celebrate her 15th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member with a two-show Opry performance Saturday, May 13.

Other artists set to appear on the show to celebrate Underwood include Deana Carter, Michael Ray and others.

Underwood made her Grand Ole Opry performance debut June 10, 2005, two weeks after winning “American Idol.” A news release said Underwood’s love for the Opry started as a child. She grew up watching and listening to the show, dreaming of one day performing there and becoming a member. She was inducted in to the Opry family May 8, 2008, by fellow Oklahoman and Opry member Garth Brooks.

Fans unable to attend the Underwood 15th anniversary show can tune in for a one-hour portion of the night’s first show that will air live at 8 p.m. and will re-air at 11 p.m. as “Opry Live” on Circle Television. The show will livestream via Circle’s social channels and be heard on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel 59. The shows will air in their entirety on WSM Radio and opry.com/wsmonline.com.

Underwood recently completed a 43-city arena tour and will return to her ongoing Las Vegas residency in June.