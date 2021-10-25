 Skip to main content
Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans partner for victory at Dove Awards
Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans partner for victory at Dove Awards

2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood (left) and CeCe Winans perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in April. They also partnered for a Dove Award triumph.

 Associated Press file

A Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans collaboration won the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year.

“Great Is Thy Faithfulness” is from Underwood’s critically acclaimed album of gospel hymns, “My Savior,” which was nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year.

Winners were announced by the Gospel Music Association over the weekend. Underwood won her first Dove Award in 2006 for “Jesus Take The Wheel” for Country Recorded Song of the Year.

“My Savior” was released in March and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, making it Underwood’s ninth consecutive release to do so, extending the Checotah music artist's record as the only person to accomplish that feat with all nine of her album releases since the beginning of her career.

The 52nd annual GMA Dove Awards were broadcast worldwide on Friday, Oct. 22 on TBN. Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating the gospel through music of all styles.

