Checotah’s Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will step into the circle together Sept. 5 to perform during the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,941st consecutive Saturday night broadcast.
Paisley, who recently released the single “No I In Beer,” and Underwood, whose first Christmas album (“My Gift”) will release globally Sept. 25, have been friends since touring together early in Underwood’s career. The multi-award-winning superstars went on to an 11-year run as one of the most popular and successful hosting duos in CMA Awards history.
Live audience shows have been paused at the Opry since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Opry members and special guest artists have kept the music playing. Paisley has been an Opry member since 2001, and Underwood has been an Opry member since 2008.
Watch or listen on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates, plus Sirius XM and the Opry’s flagship home (650 WSM AM) and wsmonline.com.
Opry Live on Circle will be hosted by Bobby Bones. The livestream on Circle All Access and YouTube channel will be guest hosted by Natalie Stovall, a member of the country trio Runaway June and host of Circle’s Southern Weekend.
