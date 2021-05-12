Carrie Underwood announces Las Vegas concert residency

Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood announced her first concert residency.

Beginning Dec. 1, the seven-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM entertainer of the year will perform “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Underwood is joining Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the Las Vegas Strip’s new 3,500-room luxury destination scheduled to open June 24. Its 5,000-capacity theatre will open in November.

“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” Underwood said in a news release announcing her residency.

“I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live, but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”