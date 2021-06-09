Carrie Underwood, all-time CMT Music Awards champ, may add to her haul at 2021 awards show

The name of the awards show is the CMT Music Awards.
Or you can call it the Carrie Underwood Awards.
Underwood, a country music superstar from Checotah, is the most decorated artist in CMT Awards history with 22 wins. She is the all-time champ in the categories of Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year with eight triumphs in each.
Can Underwood add to her haul? Find out during the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the awards show is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. A live radio broadcast of the awards telecast will be available on many iHeartCountry music radio stations.
Underwood is a finalist in the categories of Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year, both for her work with John Legend on “Hallelujah.” She previously partnered with Brad Paisley (“Remind Me”), Miranda Lambert (“Somethin’ Bad”) and Keith Urban (“The Fighter”) for wins in the collaborative category.
Speaking of collaborations, the awards show will feature a series of all-star and (sometimes) genre-blending team-ups. Underwood will share a stage with the Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE. Ballerini will perform alongside Tulsa’s Paul Klein from the pop group LANY.
Other team-ups:
Brown and Chris Young.
Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight.
Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley.
Maren Morris and JP Saxe.
Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall
BRELAND and Guyton.
Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett.
Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi.
Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett also will be among performers.
The CMT Music Awards is country music’s only awards show in which winners are chosen exclusively through fan voting. Morris and Lambert led all artists with four nominations in 2021. Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and Guyton secured three nominations.
Oklahoma music artists have a long history of bringing home hardware from the CMT Music Awards.
In 2004, the Johnny Cash Visionary Award was created to honor those who excelled at merging video and music. Reba McEntire was the inaugural recipient of the award, which was discontinued three years later.
Thanks to Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and Underwood, Video of the Year “buckle” trophies have been awarded to Oklahomans in 11 of the past 18 years. Keith won in 2003 and 2004 with “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)” and “American Soldier.” Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs” won Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year in 2018, giving him four victories in the latter category.
Underwood, who has had her named called at the awards show every year since 2012, is the standard by which all CMT Music Awards honorees are measured. It was at the 2006 CMT Awards where she gave her first awards show acceptance speech. In 2012, when she shared an award with Paisley, the audience laughed when she said, “Did you see my husband hug him first?” On two occasions, she mentioned in acceptance speeches that the good news coincided with husband Mike Fisher’s June 5 birthday. Her wins:
2006: “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” Female Video of the Year, Breakthrough Video of the Year
2007: “Before He Cheats,” Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year.
2010: “Cowboy Casanova,” Video of the Year, “Temporary Home,” Performance of the Year.
2012: “Good Girl,” Video of the Year, “Remind Me,” Collaborative Video.
2013: “Blown Away,” Video of the Year.
2014: “See You Again,” Video of the Year.
2015: “Something in the Water,” Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year; “Somethin’ Bad,” Collaborative Video.
2016: “Smoke Break,” Female Video of the Year, Performance of the Year.
2017: “Church Bells,” Female Video of the Year, “The Fighter,” Collaborative Video.
2018: “The Champion (featuring Ludacris)”, Female Video of the Year.
2019: “Cry Pretty,” Video of the Year, “Love Wins,” Female Video of the Year.
2020: “Drinking Alone,” Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year.
In addition to being a video champ, Underwood got a reminder that she is a powerful draw as a “live” performer when, due to ticket demand, six dates were added to her recently announced concert residency in Las Vegas. The residency will begin Dec. 1 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Ronnie Dunn also is among nominees with Oklahoma ties at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Brooks & Dunn were nominated with Combs in the category of Best Performance for their collaboration of “1, 2 Many” at the 2020 awards show.
CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES
Video of the Year
Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration).
Finalists:
Carrie Underwood & John Legend—“Hallelujah”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert—“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Kane Brown—“Worldwide Beautiful”
Keith Urban with P!nk—“One Too Many”
Kelsea Ballerini—“hole in the bottle”
Kenny Chesney—“Knowing You”
Female Video of the Year
Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist
Carly Pearce—“Next Girl”
Gabby Barrett—“The Good Ones”
Kelsea Ballerini—“hole in the bottle”
Maren Morris—“To Hell & Back”
Mickey Guyton—“Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert—“Settling Down”
Male video of the year
Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist
Chris Stapleton—“Starting Over”
Darius Rucker—“Beers and Sunshine”
Kane Brown—“Worship You”
Luke Bryan—“Down To One”
Luke Combs—“Lovin’ On You”
Thomas Rhett—“What’s Your Country Song”
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Best video by a duo or group; awarded to the artists
Brothers Osborne—“All Night”
Lady A—“Like A Lady”
Little Big Town—“Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Old Dominion—“Never Be Sorry”
Parmalee and Blanco Brown—“Just The Way”
Runaway June—“We Were Rich”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)
Dylan Scott—“Nobody”
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town—“Fillin’ My Cup”
HARDY—“Give Heaven Some Hell”
Lainey Wilson—“Things a Man Oughta Know”
Mickey Guyton—“Black Like Me”
Niko Moon—“GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists
Carrie Underwood & John Legend—“Hallelujah”
Chris Young and Kane Brown—“Famous Friends”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert—“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Keith Urban with P!nk—“One Too Many”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris—“Chasing After You”
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard—“Undivided”
CMT Performance of the Year
Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards—Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards—Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards—Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards—Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards—Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
From CMT Crossroads—Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”
