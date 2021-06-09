Carrie Underwood, all-time CMT Music Awards champ, may add to her haul at 2021 awards show

Underwood, who has had her named called at the awards show every year since 2012, is the standard by which all CMT Music Awards honorees are measured. It was at the 2006 CMT Awards where she gave her first awards show acceptance speech. In 2012, when she shared an award with Paisley, the audience laughed when she said, “Did you see my husband hug him first?” On two occasions, she mentioned in acceptance speeches that the good news coincided with husband Mike Fisher’s June 5 birthday. Her wins: