Candlebox has Church Studio connection? Let's find out about it before band's return to Tulsa

Add Candlebox to the list of music artists and bands with a Church Studio connection.

Prior to a past Rocklahoma gig, Candlebox rehearsed for the music festival at Church Studio. A photo of the band was taken there, and Candlebox vocalist Kevin Martin said you can see the image on the back of the group’s 2016 album “Disappearing in Airports.”

Recently reopened Church Studio was a hangout for Leon Russell and music artists from all over the world in the 1970s. There’s no need to inform Martin that Church Studio has been restored to past glory. He was aware of this development before a phone interview in advance of the band’s March 19 show at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Anything (else) spring to mind when Martin thinks of Tulsa and music?

“Cain’s Ballroom,” he said. “I love it, man. It’s such a great little town. There’s a little punk rock bar I always go to there. ... It’s just down the street from this hotel we always stay at.” (Pre-Candlebox, Martin was a drummer in punk bands).

“But Tulsa has got a special place in my heart,” Martin said, indicating that Tulsa has a music scene a lot of people don’t know about. “I love that city. I love playing there. The fans are great. It’s just a cool little town. I’ve been going there since ’93, man, and I’ve kind of loved every minute of it. Every time we have played there, I have enjoyed myself so much.”

Prior to the return, here are selected questions and responses from a recent interview:

Midnight Oil and the Cult are bands you saw long ago. Which is more responsible for you being part of Candlebox today?

“Midnight Oil. I went to see a concert when I was 17 years old. They were touring on ‘Beds are Burning’ and Peter Garrett just captured the audience and scared the living crap out of me. But I loved what was happening. I loved watching the show. I was just so connected to what he was talking about. That was it. I was like, ‘I want to do that.’”

Growing up in the ’70s and ’80s, you likely heard disco and new wave and hair metal and pop on the radio. After all of the above, music took a turn in the ’90s, and I’m not sure how to describe what that turn was.

“I mean, sincerity. I think everybody at that point was so kind of over the decadence and exuberance of hair metal. I think there was also (some) bad ’80s pop music that was kind of all the same. It was kind of like every band looked the same. Every song sounded the same. It’s kind of like where we’re at right now. I’m just kind of dying to see what’s going to happen musically. I don’t know if you’re ever going to see another movement like that ’90s rock and roll movement that was happening that still, to this day, is popular. But I think people were just kind of burned out and along came this honest rock and roll that didn’t care about being rock stars, didn’t care about being on MTV or having a bunch of girls in the dressing room. ... It was more about the music and people listening. I think with that sincerity obviously came great change.”

Candlebox’s debut album in 1993 went four times platinum and spent more than 100 weeks on the chart. It was a blessing to have that kind of success right away, but was it also a curse because you want to top yourself?

“Yeah, but we made the mistake of — not trying to top ourselves — we just wanted to change directions. We consciously made (the next album) ‘Lucy’ the way we did because ... we didn’t want to be associated with just ‘Far Behind’ from that first album, because there are so many other great songs on that record and we knew that there was more to Candlebox than ‘Far Behind’ and we tried to prove our point.

“It wasn’t really about trying to outdo ourselves. It was moreso letting people know that we’re more than just that song. Of course that was stupid because it alienated I would say probably more than half of our fans. But half of them stuck with us and continued to stick with us through ‘Happy Pills’ and all the way through us getting back together in 2006, so luckily we didn’t alienate everybody, but it was a bit of a change for us. I don’t think we expected it to be as drastic as it was.”

What’s the best or most extravagant thing you bought for yourself after the first album?

“Two Porsches. Those are long gone, too.”

Why did you need two?

“Well, I bought one and then, of course, after three years the warranty wears out and the cost of repairing it was very expensive, so it was time to get rid of it and get another one. I got another one and then after three years I was like ‘this is dumb. These cars are just so expensive.’ That’s when I moved into the Mercedes-Benz sedan world, and that’s where I’ve been since 1998.”

Some bands with decades of history lean on greatest hits and don’t write or record new material. Candlebox writes and records new material. This is important to you?

“Yes, it is. I enjoy it. It’s my life. Music has been my life since I can remember. It gives me freedom. It gives me relief. It offers me solace. And I have things to write about.

“I don’t know if Foreigner got together with Lou Gramm if they would write the records that they wrote in the past, but I have always felt that Candlebox is a band that makes great music and writes great songs and has something poignant or (important) to say musically. And I think that’s kind of why we have remained in peoples’ hearts and souls for so long is because we continue to deliver those songs that make people think and feel and question and love. That’s kind of who I am. That’s my day, day in and day out, is life and the things I experience. I want to talk about them and if it offers something to somebody in the process, then I guess I’m doing my job as an artist.”

Candlebox released a new album, “Wolves,” last year.

“It’s the best Candlebox record since the debut album. There’s just some beautiful, magnificent songs on it and you’re going to hear a lot of it when we come through.”

Sometimes at a show, people hear the first few notes of a song and go nuts because they know a certain song is on the way. Is that song “Far Behind” for your band?

“Yes. It’s a song that has been paying our rent for 30 years now. It was written in January of ’92 and recorded on Easter of ’92 and that’s the demo version that is on the record. It is that song. We knew it, too. When we wrote the song, we knew it was going to be the one that people were going to love. Everybody loves a ballad. And Candlebox is kind of the journey of Seattle. We are an arena rock band that writes emotive, passionate songs and people love that.”

