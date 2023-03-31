Rock band Candlebox is bringing The Long Goodbye farewell tour to Tulsa on Sept. 7.
The tour will be showcasing the band's seventh and most recent album, "Wolves, Wolves," according to publicity information.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino Resort in the Cove theater, inside Margaritaville. Tickets are on sale now.
The album hit No. 7 on the Billboard chart and is "rife with brutal lyrical honesty and songs that run the gamut from dirty rock stompers to timeless, radio-ready pop-rock tunes," the release continues.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.