Rock band Candlebox is bringing The Long Goodbye farewell tour to Tulsa on Sept. 7.

The tour will be showcasing the band's seventh and most recent album, "Wolves, Wolves," according to publicity information.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino Resort in the Cove theater, inside Margaritaville. Tickets are on sale now.

The album hit No. 7 on the Billboard chart and is "rife with brutal lyrical honesty and songs that run the gamut from dirty rock stompers to timeless, radio-ready pop-rock tunes," the release continues.