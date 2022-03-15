 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's hosting Robert Earl Keen farewell tour show

  Updated
Music Americana Awards

Robert Earl Keen, photographed during the 2018 Americana Honors and Awards Show, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

 Jimmie Tramel

Robert Earl Keen, who is wrapping up 41 years on the road, will bring his final tour — the I’m Comin’ Home Tour — to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, May 20 performance.

“I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said in a video about his final tour. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 18 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com and by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $60, plus fees.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

