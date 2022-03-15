Cain's hosting Robert Earl Keen farewell tour show

Robert Earl Keen, who is wrapping up 41 years on the road, will bring his final tour — the I’m Comin’ Home Tour — to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, May 20 performance.

“I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said in a video about his final tour. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bull rush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.”