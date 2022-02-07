 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's hosting Bone Thugs-N-Harmony show
Cain's hosting Bone Thugs-N-Harmony show

Bones Thugs-n-Harmony in Concert - Atlanta

Bones Thugs-n-Harmony, shown during a 2019 performance in Atlanta, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

 Paul R. Giunta

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform June 23 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $33, plus fees.

