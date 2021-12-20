 Skip to main content
Cain's hosting Between the Buried and Me tour stop
Cain's hosting Between the Buried and Me tour stop

Cain's Ballroom

The performance slate at Cain's Ballroom in 2022 will include a show by Between the Buried and Me. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

The band Between the Buried and Me will bring its Human is Hell Tour ‘22 to Cain’s Ballroom for a Sunday, March 13 performance that will include special guest Car Bomb.

Tickets start at $25, plus fees, and are available at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

