Cain's Ballroom ringing in new year with Hangover Ball

Cody Canada of Cody Canada & The Departed will perform at Hangover Ball 2023.

The Hangover Ball is returning to Cain’s Ballroom Sunday, Jan. 1.

The event lineup is put together by Cody Canada. The 2023 lineup will feature Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney LaRue, BJ Barham and special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard with support from Dierks Canada, Elle Gorman, Elysha Lemaster, Ryan Snipes, Remi Mae and Wyatt Wilson.

Tickets are $27, plus fees, in advance or $35 day of show. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

