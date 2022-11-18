Cain's Ballroom ringing in new year with Hangover Ball

The Hangover Ball is returning to Cain’s Ballroom Sunday, Jan. 1.
The event lineup is put together by Cody Canada. The 2023 lineup will feature Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney LaRue, BJ Barham and special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard with support from Dierks Canada, Elle Gorman, Elysha Lemaster, Ryan Snipes, Remi Mae and Wyatt Wilson.
Tickets are $27, plus fees, in advance or $35 day of show. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
