The Great Divide, which has a new album on the way, will play historic Cain’s Ballroom Friday, Oct. 14.

The Great Divide brought red dirt music to a national audience upon signing with Atlantic Records in the early 90s.

The new album, “Providence,” is the group’s first new studio album in 20 years and will be released Oct. 28.

A lead single, “Good Side,” was released Aug. 26.

For tickets to the show, go to cainsballroom.com. For information about the band and the new album, go to tdgmusic.com.

