Cain's Ballroom hosting Stoney LaRue

  • Updated
Born & Raised

Stoney LaRue, photographed during the 2021 Born & Raised music festival, is coming to Cain's Ballroom.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Stoney LaRue is returning to Cain’s Ballroom for a Saturday, Oct. 22 performance.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at the box office and cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $24, plus fees.

WATCH NOW: Tim Federle tells why “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" has been a star maker

