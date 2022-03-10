 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's Ballroom hosting Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves

Shakey Graves, shown during a performance at a past Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, California, has scheduled a show at Cain's Ballroom. 

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Americana musician Shakey Graves will perform Saturday, July 9 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets start at $30, plus fees.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 11 and can be purchased at the box office. Tickets also can be acquired online at cainsballroom.com.

