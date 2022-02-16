Cain's Ballroom hosting Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform Thursday, April 21 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by guest Devon Gilfillian.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Tickets start at $60, plus fees, and there is a four-ticket limit. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats served as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in February of 2021 and the group also has opened for the Rolling Stones.

Said a bio for the band:

“It took Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats less than five years to become one of the most recognizable new forces in contemporary rock ’n’ roll. Since 2015, Rateliff has led his denim-clad, horn-flanked Night Sweats, supplying the zeal of a whiskey-chugging Pentecostal preacher to songs about this world’s shared woes. They’ve had hits, sure, but their combustible mix of soul and rock quickly cemented them as the rare generational band who balanced ecstatic live shows with engrossing and rich records.”