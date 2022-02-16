 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cain's Ballroom hosting Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
0 Comments

Cain's Ballroom hosting Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rateliff

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, shown during a 2019 performance at a festival in Franklin, Tenn, are coming to Cain's Ballroom. Al Wagner/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform Thursday, April 21 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by guest Devon Gilfillian.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Tickets start at $60, plus fees, and there is a four-ticket limit. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats served as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in February of 2021 and the group also has opened for the Rolling Stones.

Said a bio for the band:

“It took Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats less than five years to become one of the most recognizable new forces in contemporary rock ’n’ roll. Since 2015, Rateliff has led his denim-clad, horn-flanked Night Sweats, supplying the zeal of a whiskey-chugging Pentecostal preacher to songs about this world’s shared woes. They’ve had hits, sure, but their combustible mix of soul and rock quickly cemented them as the rare generational band who balanced ecstatic live shows with engrossing and rich records.”

Tulsa World Scene: 20th anniversary of Circle Cinema; Vintage Tulsa Show and Golden Girls binge watching

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian wants a 'new life'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert