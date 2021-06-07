 Skip to main content
Cain's Ballroom hosting Nahko and Medicine for the People
Cain's Ballroom hosting Nahko and Medicine for the People

Nahko

Nahko Bear, Chase Makai, Patricio Zuñiga Labarca, Max Ribner and Tim Snider with Nahko and Medicine for the People perform during a 2018 tour stop in Atlanta. Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Nahko and Medicine for the People will perform Friday, Oct. 22 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $33, plus fees.

