Cain's Ballroom hosting Muscadine Bloodline

Muscadine Bloodline

Cain's Ballroom-bound Gary Stanton, left, and Charlie Muncaster of Muscadine Bloodline perform at the 2017 Faster Horses Music Festival in Brooklyn, Mich. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

The Southern country duo Muscadine Bloodline will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut Friday, Sept. 30 with support from James Tucker.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 3 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office, online cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

