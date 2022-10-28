Cain's Ballroom hosting Lainey Wilson tour stop

Six-time CMA Award nominee and ACM’s top new female artist of the year Lainey Wilson is bringing her Country With A Flare Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, March 23 performance.
Wilson will be joined by Ben Chapman and Leah Blevins.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
