Cain's Ballroom hosting Lainey Wilson tour stop

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Six-time CMA Award nominee and ACM’s top new female artist of the year Lainey Wilson is bringing her Country With A Flare Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, March 23 performance.

Wilson will be joined by Ben Chapman and Leah Blevins.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the box office or online at cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $20, plus fees.

