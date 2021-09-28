 Skip to main content
Cain's Ballroom hosting J.D. McPherson's 'Socks: A Rock N' Roll Christmas Tour'
Cain's Ballroom hosting J.D. McPherson's 'Socks: A Rock N' Roll Christmas Tour'

J.D. McPherson

J.D. McPherson, shown during a past Forecastle Music Festival in Kentucky, is coming  to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

J.D. McPherson is bringing Socks: A Rock N’ Roll Christmas Tour to Cain’s Ballroom for a Dec. 11 performance withi Joel Paterson.

Tickets (starting at $22, plus fees) go on sale 10 a.. Friday, Oct. 1 at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

All attendees must show proof of full vaccination (vaccination card, photocopy or a photo of the card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of attending the show.

