Cain's Ballroom hosting Henry Rollins tour stop

Henry Rollins will perform Sunday, Sept. 25 at Cain’s Ballroom as part of his Good To See You 2022 Tour.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.
General admission seated tickets start at $30, plus fees.
Tulsa World Scene podcast: Revival of 'Oklahoma!' postponed
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today