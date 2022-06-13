 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cain's Ballroom hosting Henry Rollins tour stop

Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Henry Rollins will perform Sunday, Sept. 25 at Cain’s Ballroom as part of his Good To See You 2022 Tour.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

General admission seated tickets start at $30, plus fees.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

